O’Neill brands attacks on PSNI in Derry on Easter Monday ‘an absolute disgrace’

Michelle O’Neill has described violent attacks on the PSNI in Derry as an Easter Monday parade came to a close last week as ‘an absolute disgrace’.

Petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry were thrown in the vicinity of Nailor’s Row after the republican parade on April 21.

The First Minister was quizzed about the disorder as the Stormont Assembly resumed business after the Easter recess.

Eóin Tennyson, Alliance MLA for Upper Bann, asked the First Minister to condemn the ‘behaviour witnessed in disgraceful scenes on Easter Monday when those linked to dissident republicanism groomed young people into violent attacks on the PSNI’.

Mrs. O'Neill replied: “Yes, I absolutely can. It was absolutely disgraceful. Dissident republican groups or any such group should not exist. They should leave the stage.

"We are here because we are trying to build a shared and inclusive society. That is the work that we are all committed to doing. The scenes that we witnessed in Derry were an absolute disgrace.”