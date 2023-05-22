Outgoing Alliance councillors Ferguson and McKinney issue ‘warm thank-you’ to supporters

The councillors both failed to secure election after being squeezed by strong performances by both Sinn Féin and the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) in their respective District Electoral Areas of Faughan and Waterside.

Both polled respectably, howerver, with Ferguson receiving 8.59% (695 votes) of the first preference share in Faughan and McKinney polling 6.85% (748 votes) in Waterside.

"We are grateful for those voters who cast their votes for Alliance," said local Alliance Chairperson Philip McKinney.

From left, Colm Cavanagh, Philip McKinney, Rachael Ferguson, Danny McCloskey, Anne Murray and Mel Boyle.

"Although our votes in Derry-Strabane stayed almost exactly the same, we were less successful than in 2019. But Alliance now has more councillors in the West - with seven councillors now elected in Coleraine, Limavady, Omagh and Enniskillen", observed Philip McKinney.

"And we look forward very much to stronger representation in Derry-Strabane in future elections.

"Our strength is in our local members and local voters who want reconciliation and co-operation in politics and in all aspects of life. To those voters we are hugely grateful.”

It was a good day for Alliance across the North, however, as the party became the third biggest party at local government level with 67 seats (+14), 99,251 votes, 13.3% (+1.8%).

A local Alliance spokesperson commented: "This severe local disappointment has to be seen in the context of Alliance's growing by more than 25% across NI - becoming the third-largest council party, as Alliance has already achieved in the NI Assembly.

"And it gives us no pleasure to see the loss of representatives by the SDLP and Ulster Unionist Party across Northern Ireland, two parties which have worked hard for decades, to see cooperation and reconciliation as the way to a better future for all."