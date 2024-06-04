Outgoing Mayor of Derry & Strabane Patricia Logue hailed after ‘fantastic year’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry City and Strabane District councillors have praised the outgoing Mayor’s 'phenomenal' work.

Councillor Patricia Logue was replaced by SDLP representative Lilian Barr at an Annual General Meeting on Monday, June 3.

During her outgoing speech, Councillor Logue said she was 'proud to have been selected to represent the people of Derry and Strabane'.

She added: “The friendships and memories created over the past year will remain in my heart. The support I have received has been phenomenal, everyone has been so welcoming and kind.

FACTORY GIRLS CHEQUE. . . .The outgoing Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured at the Guildhall on Friday accepting a cheque for £1,000, proceeds from the recent Factory Girls Dance in the Guildhall. Included from left are Clare Moore, Mary Doherty, Willie Deery, Mary White and Isabel Doherty. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

"The people of Derry and Strabane are amazing. There is no one like them. Their warmth, affection and generosity know no bounds and I am eternally grateful to each and every person for their kindness.

“The highlight of my year has been my involvement with my charities, the Foyle Hospice and the Ryan McBride Foundation, and I am delighted to say that I hope to have raised in the region of £40,000.

“This is a fantastic achievement and I am so proud to be part of it.

“It is with a heavy heart that I hand over the Mayoral chain, but I want to sincerely wish Councillor Barr the very best of luck.

“I am confident she will do a fantastic job representing the people of this Council area.”

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said the party was 'tremendously proud of the role you’ve played throughout the year'.

“It’s fantastic to see the tremendous work carried out by yourself, for two charities that are close to your heart.

“It’s not surprising to see people give so generously, but that only became possible because of the energy and efforts you made to put events on.

"It’s phenomenal, to reach those targets and achieve that valuable support for two much-loved charities,” he added.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said Councillor Logue had a 'fantastic year as Mayor'.

“There were many highlights,” he said. “But many people will remember the 'Rock the Boat' in particular.

“It was a fantastic event to raise money and awareness of the two charities, and to see so many people come out and do 'Rock the Boat' without alcohol taken is some achievement.”

Outgoing Deputy Mayor and independent councillor Jason Barr said it was 'an absolute privilege' to deputise at Mayoral events in the past year.

“It really is an honour,” he said. “And it opens your eyes to how many events go on without people’s knowledge at times.”

“It was an absolutely fantastic job to raise £40,000, for two very worthwhile charities that will benefit massively.”

Incoming Deputy Mayor, UUP Alderman Darren Guy, said Councillor Logue carried out the role 'diligently' and should be commended on the amount of money she raised for her chosen charities, while People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said being Mayor was 'an important job' as it involves 'going out and recognising the great work in our district'.