Outrage as Sammy Wilson heckles MP with 'go to the chippy' remark

DUP MP, Sammy Wilson, caused outrage in the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday evening when he appeared to heckle a fellow MP who was speaking about potential food shortages if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union with no deal.

Mr. Blackford was talking about how some people in the UK may be forced to use food banks if the price of food increases as a result of a no deal Brexit.

Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas, was very close to Mr. Wilson when he made the remark.

"DUP MPs muttering behind me when @IanBlackfordMP mentioned food prices rising after No Deal #Brexit.

"It won't be MPs who have to cope with worst impacts of No Deal. @duponline should be ashamed of their disregard for people they represent," she said.

Sinn Fein Belfast City Councillor, Mairéad O'Donnell‏ described Mr. Wilson's comment as "disgraceful".

DUP MP for East Antrim, Sammy Wilson.

"Disgraceful comment from Sammy Wilson in relation to increase in food prices after Brexit.

"Obviously doesn't care for people waiting weeks for UC payment or coupons for food banks. Like they can just 'go to the chippy'", said Colr. O'Donnell.

Members of the public also used social media to express how they felt when Mr. Wilson made his remark.

Some people said Mr. Wilson was an "embarrassment" and described his remark as "shameful".

"Shame on @eastantrimmp. There are currently more people than ever in the UK attending food banks BEFORE Brexit. @IanBlackfordMP is making a valid point about the shortage of food AFTER Brexit and Mr Wilson makes a comment about telling people to go to the chippy! Shameful!!!," said one man.