Outrage as soldiers from British Parachute Regiment use image of Jeremy Corbyn for target practice

A video of British soldiers from the Parachute Regiment using a large image of Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, for target practice has resulted in widespread anger and outage after it was shared on social media on Tuesday evening.

The video emerged on Twitter on Tuesday and shows four British soldiers pointing handguns at a large photograph of Mr. Corbyn.

After the soldiers have finished discharging their weapons the person recording the incident moves the camera towards the image to show how many of the projectiles struck Mr. Corbyn's face.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media, this behaviour is totally unacceptable and falls well below the high standards the army expects, a full investigation has been launched," said a spokesperson for the British army.

The 1st Battalion, Parachute Regiment were responsible for the deaths of 14 people who lost their lives as a result of Bloody Sunday in Derry on January 30, 1972.

The soldiers in the video were from 3rd Battalion, Parachute Regiment.

The incident concerning the video was discussed on talk radio station, L.B.C., by presenter James O'Brien on Wednesday.

Kate Nash, whose 19 year-old brother, William Nash, was shot dead by British soldiers on Bloody Sunday.

Ms. Nash contacted L.B.C. to condemn the video.

"The video is an assault on democracy," said Ms. Nash whose father, Alexander Nash, was shot by the British army as he attempted to reach his son, William, on Bloody Sunday.

"Nobody's face should be used like that - it's an incitement to hatred plain and simple," she added.