News you can trust since 1772

Over half of homes in Gweedore and Downings peninsula now holiday homes

Over half of all homes in the popular Derry vacation destinations of Gweedore and Ros Goill are now holiday homes, an Oireachtas committee has been told.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 20th Feb 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 15:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A number of TDs raised the prevalence of holiday homes in Gaeltacht areas at a meeting of the Select Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Social Democrat TD Cian O’Callaghan pointed to the high concentration of homes around the Downings and in the Bunbeg and Derrybeg area many of which, he said, ‘are empty for much of the year’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In Gaoth Dobhair, County Donegal, 57 per cent of homes are holiday homes while in Ros Goill, 58 per cent are holiday homes,” he told the committee.

Most Popular
Dooey in Rosgoill.Dooey in Rosgoill.
Dooey in Rosgoill.

Deputy O’Callaghan said it was a similar picture in other Gaeltacht areas in Mayo, Galway and Kerry.

In West Kerry the concentrations of holiday homes were as follows – Doire Fhíonáin (65 per cent), Cathair Dónall (58 per cent) and Baile an Sceilg (55 per cent); in Conemara – Cloch na Rón (48 per cent) and Binn an Choire (39 per cent); and in Achill – Dooega (43 per cent).

Read More
80.2% spike in homelessness in north west region in two years, says Pringle

Mr. O’Callaghan said: “Some of those holiday homes would have Irish-language speakers in them, but many are English-language speakers. I do not advocate for a second to say one cannot have English-language speakers in Gaeltacht communities, or holiday homes or short-term lets, but this is an issue.

Bunbeg harbour in Gweedore.Bunbeg harbour in Gweedore.
Bunbeg harbour in Gweedore.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Planning failures have meant that people with the language in the Gaeltacht area are not able to get housing.

"This is undermining both the local community, since it is not able to get people with skills such as physiotherapists and so on to live in the community and the viability of these Gaeltacht areas.”

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh, who also referred to the figures contained in a report by Tuairisc.ie about the amount of holiday homes in Gaeltacht areas, said: "Nobody wants to take all those holiday homes away from the people who own them at this stage, but there has to be some approach to ensure that those who want to live in an area can do so and are not squeezed out.”

Donegal TD says it is ‘f*****g disgrace’ people earning €28k cannot get on housing list

Related topics:Derry