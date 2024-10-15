Over £45k in funding approved for 33 sports clubs across Derry and Strabane
At a Health and Community Committee meeting on Thursday, October 10, members were presented with the council’s Sports Committee Club Maintenance Grant Aid Report 2024.
The report listed a total 33 local clubs selected by Committee Club Maintenance Selection Panel to receive a share of the £45,919 in funds.
Recipients include Slaughtmanus GAC, Bready Cricket Club , and Newbuildings United Football Club, who will each receive £1,500.
Strategic Director, Barry O’Hagan, noted that the budget had decreased from £60,000 last year and, as it was recovered from a one-off budget held in reserves, any additional funding for next year will need to be considered as part of the rates-setting process.
Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy commended officers for selecting a broad range of clubs from right across the Derry and Strabane city and district to receive funding.
She added: “I know, from some of my work with under-budget clubs, the importance of even this small amount of money in terms of the club maintenance, so I welcome it.”
SDLP councillor Brian Tierney, who represents the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA) said he was pleased that funding would be given to clubs 'right across this district'.
“I think it's very good that no one’s missing out on this money as it’s incredibly important,” he concluded. “And whilst it's only £1,500, it's £1,500 that keeps it the clubs pushing on so I think it's great.”
