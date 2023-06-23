Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Delargy has hit out at some ‘freeholders’ who are charging annual ‘ground rent’ for lands around the city but doing nothing to maintain them.

The phenomenon, he said, has resulted in many mews lanes, steps, streets and walls around the city falling into a serious state of disrepair.

Such landholdings are not adopted so neither Derry City and Strabane District Council nor the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) have any legal responsibilities for repairs and upkeep.

Pádraig Delargy

This, says Mr. Delargy, is extremely frustrating for local residents.

“What we can see clearly here is the outworking of an antiquated system which has failed Ireland for generations,” said the Foyle MLA.

“People associate the era of inherited landlordism with times gone by but it actually continues to cause major issues within our communities and takes its toll on ordinary people.

“I grew up in a community where this is routine. People right across our town are paying ground rent to absentee landlords, many of whom have inherited this land from distant relatives.

“Often, this land is not maintained to the necessary standard - many of these landlords don’t even know where Derry is - yet they’re more than happy to take money from ordinary people while they allow areas of our city to fall into disrepair.”

Mr. Delargy says he will bring forward legislation to tackle this issue if and when a sitting Assembly is eventually restored at Stormont.

“This situation is totally unacceptable which is why I intend to bring forward legislation to abolish ground rent.

"This is an untenable position for communities across our city - indeed across the north - who can’t avail of basic amenities due to this perennial problem.

“Whether it’s steps, footpaths, laneways or walls, we’ve seen too many landlords getting off scot-free while the people of our city suffer.