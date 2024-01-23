Patrick Bresnihan to give talk on ‘All We Want is the Earth’ at Derry Radical Book Fair
The study, co-authored with Naomi Millner and published by Bristol University Press, charts half a century of environmentalism with a focus on grass-roots land, labour, feminist and anti-colonial movements.
"We are delighted to be joined by Patrick Bresnihan for this launch event. We hope you can come along and support the authors and learn more about the issues raised within this fantastic piece of writing.
“This book presentation event takes place at the Derry Radical Book Fair on Saturday, January 27 2024 with co-author Patrick Bresnihan and brings promptly at 4pm. Entry is free,” said the organisers of the event in Pilots Row.
An abstract of the book states: "Sixty years ago, an upsurge of social movements protested the ecological harms of industrial capitalism.
"In subsequent decades, environmentalism consolidated into forms of management and business strategy that aimed to tackle ecological degradation while enabling new forms of green economic growth. However, the focus on spaces and species to be protected saw questions of human work and histories of colonialism pushed out of view.
“The book itself traces a counter-history of modern environmentalism from the 1960s to the present day.
"It focuses on claims concerning land, labour and social reproduction arising at important moments in the history of environmentalism made by feminist, anti-colonial, Indigenous, workers’ and agrarian movements.
"Many of these movements did not consider themselves ‘environmental,’ and yet they offer vital ways forward in the face of escalating ecological damage and social injustice.”