Patrick Bresnihan to give talk on ‘All We Want is the Earth’ at Derry Radical Book Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The study, co-authored with Naomi Millner and published by Bristol University Press, charts half a century of environmentalism with a focus on grass-roots land, labour, feminist and anti-colonial movements.

"We are delighted to be joined by Patrick Bresnihan for this launch event. We hope you can come along and support the authors and learn more about the issues raised within this fantastic piece of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This book presentation event takes place at the Derry Radical Book Fair on Saturday, January 27 2024 with co-author Patrick Bresnihan and brings promptly at 4pm. Entry is free,” said the organisers of the event in Pilots Row.

Patrick Bresnihan

An abstract of the book states: "Sixty years ago, an upsurge of social movements protested the ecological harms of industrial capitalism.

"In subsequent decades, environmentalism consolidated into forms of management and business strategy that aimed to tackle ecological degradation while enabling new forms of green economic growth. However, the focus on spaces and species to be protected saw questions of human work and histories of colonialism pushed out of view.

“The book itself traces a counter-history of modern environmentalism from the 1960s to the present day.

‘All We Want is the Earth: Land, Labour and Movements beyond Environmentalism’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It focuses on claims concerning land, labour and social reproduction arising at important moments in the history of environmentalism made by feminist, anti-colonial, Indigenous, workers’ and agrarian movements.