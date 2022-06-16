Paul Givan asks if you can take meat from the north to Europe in caravans

The minister asked Edwin Poots , the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, whether meat from the north 'can be taken into mainland Europe by motorhomes or caravans when travelling via the Republic of Ireland'.

Mr. Poots replied: "There are no restrictions placed on meat, produced in NI, or legally placed on the market in Northern Ireland, taken to mainland Europe, for personal consumption, by motorhomes or caravans when travelling from Northern Ireland via the Republic of Ireland."