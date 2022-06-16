Paul Givan asks if you can take meat from the north to Europe in caravans

Former DUP First Minister Paul Givan has asked if you can take meat from the north into the European Union in motorhomes and caravans.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:41 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:44 pm

The minister asked Edwin Poots, the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, whether meat from the north 'can be taken into mainland Europe by motorhomes or caravans when travelling via the Republic of Ireland'.

Mr. Poots replied: "There are no restrictions placed on meat, produced in NI, or legally placed on the market in Northern Ireland, taken to mainland Europe, for personal consumption, by motorhomes or caravans when travelling from Northern Ireland via the Republic of Ireland."

Paul Givan has asked Edwin Poots about taking meat to Europe.
