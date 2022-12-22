Pay demands of Housing Executive workers who have been on strike for 16 weeks should be met: Harkin

Members of UNITE are demanding a ‘cost of living pay increase’.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said: "HE maintenance workers have been on strike for 16 consecutive weeks up to Christmas, and a total of 19 weeks this year.

"That's an incredible show of determination by workers and UNITE but it's also unacceptable for their demands to be ignored for so long.”

Shaun Harkin

Colr. Harkin said the HE should meet workers’ demands to facilitate urgent maintenance work.

"We are very aware of the pressures on the HE. We champion the mission of the HE regularly and support demands for it to be properly funded to build new stock and properly renovate existing stock for tenants.

