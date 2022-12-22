Pay demands of Housing Executive workers who have been on strike for 16 weeks should be met: Harkin
A Derry councillor has urged the Housing Executive (HE) to meet the pay demands of workers who have been on strike for over three months in the run up to Christmas.
Members of UNITE are demanding a ‘cost of living pay increase’.
People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said: "HE maintenance workers have been on strike for 16 consecutive weeks up to Christmas, and a total of 19 weeks this year.
"That's an incredible show of determination by workers and UNITE but it's also unacceptable for their demands to be ignored for so long.”
Colr. Harkin said the HE should meet workers’ demands to facilitate urgent maintenance work.
"We are very aware of the pressures on the HE. We champion the mission of the HE regularly and support demands for it to be properly funded to build new stock and properly renovate existing stock for tenants.
"However, we also expect workers to be treated fairly, especially in the middle of a cost of living crisis."