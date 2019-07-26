Pensioner's cap stolen after he was hit on head by teenagers

A pensioner was struck on the back of the head and had his cap stolen by three teenagers in an incident on the banks of the Mourne yesterday.

Police are investigating the assault on the man in the Melvin Road area of Strabane.

Inspector Patton said: “We received a report of an assault on the male on the Melvin Road area of Strabane around 4.30 pm yesterday.

“The man, in his late sixties, was approached from behind by three teenage males. He was struck to the back of the head by one of the males who also grabbed his cap.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed anything suspicious in the area at that time, to contact police in Strabane on 101, quoting reference number 1470 of 25/07/19."

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.