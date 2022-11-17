Pensioners to benefit from £870 State Pension increase and 10.1% Pension Credit hike
The State Pension is to increase by £870 next year and Pension Credit will increase by 10.1 per cent, the British Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed.
Mr. Hunt announced the increases in his autumn statement.
"In April, the State Pension will increase in line with inflation, an £870 increase which represents the biggest ever cash increase in the state pension.
“To the millions of pensioners who will benefit from this measure I say – now and always, this government is on your side,” he stated.
Pension Credit will also be raised, Mr. Hunt advised to ‘ensure pensioners on the lowest incomes are protected from inflation and do not lose some of their State Pension increase in the Pension Credit means test’.
Speaking in the British House of Commons he said: “To support the poorest pensioners, I have decided to increase pension credit by 10.1% which is worth up to £1470 for a couple and £960 for a single pensioner in our most vulnerable households.”