Pensioners to benefit from £870 State Pension increase and 10.1% Pension Credit hike

Mr. Hunt announced the increases in his autumn statement.

"In April, the State Pension will increase in line with inflation, an £870 increase which represents the biggest ever cash increase in the state pension.

“To the millions of pensioners who will benefit from this measure I say – now and always, this government is on your side,” he stated.

Pensioners are to benefit from increases to the State Pension and Pension Credit.

Pension Credit will also be raised, Mr. Hunt advised to ‘ensure pensioners on the lowest incomes are protected from inflation and do not lose some of their State Pension increase in the Pension Credit means test’.