‘People’s Panel’ to meet in St. Columb’s Hall in ‘deliberative democracy’ exercise

Participants in the Voice Matters project, overseen by peacebuilding charity Co-operation Ireland.

The Voice Matters project, overseen by peacebuilding charity Co-operation Ireland, will use the findings from the event to devise an innovative approach to decision-making and democratic processes.

The aim is to amplify the voice of local residents so that any programmes developed will be informed by the people they impact.

Households across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area received invitations in the post asking them to take part; 50 residents have been selected through a process known as ‘civic lottery’ and were offered a place on the People’s Panel.

The Panel will be reflective of the population of various areas in the city, according to gender, age, ethnicity, and socio-economic background.

The Panel will meet in Derry city centre for three days and will focus on the question: How can people in the North West have more say in decision making?

Project Coordinator, Sophia Devlin, said: "The focus of the Voice Matters People’s Panel is to deliver participatory democracy in the city.

“We are delighted to be delivering these events with our partners at the St. Columb’s Hall Trust.

“St. Columb’s Hall is a historic location with a rich tradition of civic engagement and is perfect location for community dialogue.

“This process will involve three key phases: learning; deliberation, and decision-making. One of the outcomes of these events will be the creation of a citizen-led report, which will include a series of recommendations for improving democratic outcomes.”

Co-operation Ireland CEO Peter Sheridan said: “We look forward to welcoming participants to these events and working together to deliver effective, citizen-led change.

“Voice Matters is a key part of Co-operation Ireland’s vision for an inclusive society.”