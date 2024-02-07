News you can trust since 1772

Planning committee backs new 16 dwelling residential development in Prehen

A new 16 dwelling residential development in Prehen has been given the green light by members of the Derry City and Strabane District Council Planning Committee.
By Staff Reporter
Published 7th Feb 2024, 16:27 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 16:28 GMT
At the Committee’s monthly meeting at Council’s Derry Road offices in Strabane, the application by Greysteel Limited on the site of 8A and 10 Prehen Road was approved by members.

The development consists of 2 detached and 8 semi-detached dwellings and 6 apartments.

Chair of Council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Sean Mooney, welcomed the approval.

An aerial view of the site for a new 16 dwelling residential development in Prehen.An aerial view of the site for a new 16 dwelling residential development in Prehen.
He said it will help meet the high demand for private homes which currently exists in the city.

“The finished development will offer modern accommodation to families and individuals in this established and settled area of the city with convenience to both the city centre and the A5 road network,” said Councillor Mooney.

All planning application forms, drawings, letters etc. relating to this planning application are available to view on www.planningni.gov.uk.

