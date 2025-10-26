Planting of viable explosive device at Derry property ‘appalling’

The planting of a viable explosive device in Derry has been branded ‘appalling’.

Residents were evacuated from their homes after the object was left at a property in Top of the Hill on Saturday.

The PSNI said it was fortunate it did not detonate before it was discovered.

SDLP Waterside Councillor Martin Reilly said: “Those responsible for leaving a suspect device at Campion Court have caused inconvenience and worry for residents in this part of the Waterside.

“We've had families disrupted on a cold, wet evening and the Top of the Hill community want this type of disruption to end.

“I’m glad this alert has ended and residents were able to return to their homes. Anyone with information should come forward to police.”

“It is appalling that a number of families, some with young children, were asked to leave their homes after a device was left in Campion Court on Saturday night,” said Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson.

“The PSNI have since confirmed that it was a viable device which demonstrates how reckless those involved are.

“Those responsible should get off the backs of this community. It is absolutely clear that they for have no regard for the residents who were asked to leave their homes on a cold and wet Saturday night.

“Their despicable actions are also in stark contrast to the local community which once again rallied round, particularly the local community centre An Chroí, which opened its doors to all those affected.

“That is what really represents this community, compassion and solidarity, not cowards who skulk in the dead of night causing fear and disruption to innocent residents.”

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Shortly after 5.35pm on Saturday, 25th October, we received a report that a device had been left at a residential property in the Campion Court area.

"Officers attended, alongside Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO), who examined the device.

"It was deemed to be viable and made safe before it was removed for further forensic examination.

“A number of local residents had to be evacuated from the area, and we thank them for their patience while this safety operation was carried out."

Detective Inspector Hanbidge continued: "This device posed a serious risk to the local community. We're thankful it did not detonate before it was discovered."