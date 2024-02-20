Police say they are investigating an un-notified procession in Derry
Police in Derry say they are investigating an un-notified procession in the city centre on Saturday afternoon, February 17.
In a statement issued on Tuesday the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) stated: “Anyone who is organising a public procession must notify the Parades Commission. This notification must be given not less than 28 days before the date on which the parade is to be held.
"Such notification was not given in respect of Saturday, and an investigation is underway.”