Political opinion: Nicola Grant Workers Party Regional Spokesperson is calling for more robust legislation to deal with gambling advertising

Ms Grant said people are sick of seeing constant gambling adverts with flashing lights, false promises, and fake smiles. Meanwhile, these companies are making millions of pounds in profits on the backs of those who are struggling and are lured into gambling with the false hopes generated by aggressive marketing for gambling sites. Gambling is not harmless fun. It destroys lives, families, and communities. Children are seeing these advertisements every day it is sinking into their minds before they even understand what gambling is.

Ms Grant continued a tiny “play responsibly” warning at the end of these advertisements is merely a tactic to circumvent stricter regulations, it is not enough, in fact it is scandalous that tougher regulations are not in place or enforced in a more robust manner. The Workers Party has been calling this out and asking the chancellor to levy higher taxes on gambling companies.

Ms Grant said gambling can ruin lives and with the rise in the younger generations having access to the internet and social media platforms. This is not a a disaster waiting to happen, it is already happening and we need to put a stop to it. She ended by saying we need more accountability, tougher rules and regulations, and a halt to aggressive and persistent advertising. There needs to be a time restriction placed on advertising times on television and social media platforms needs to ensure that people who want to unsubscribe from these unwanted messages can do so. At the moment if you click on the unsubscribe link you are immediately directed to another gambling site. People deserve better than being exploited by corporate greed.