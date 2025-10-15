Political opinion: Ursula Meighan Workers Party Representative has called on the Department of Education to become more proactive around safety for children travelling to and from school
This is an ongoing issue especially in areas with heavy traffic which flows from early morning. The Workers Party is of the view that the education authorities should provide some form of high visibility vests or arm bands for children so they can be more easily seen. Cyclists should also ensure that they are wearing reflective vests because it is not easy for children to notice cyclists in the darker weather this would be safer for both cyclists and children.
Ms Meighan said there must be a concerted effort by schools and traffic management authorities to stop drivers parking on footpaths and causing not only inconvenience to pedestrians and other drivers but danger to those forced to go on to the road. This situation is a major accident waiting to happen and action needs to be taken as soon as possible. Road safety for children must become a priority.