Political opinion: Ursula Meighan Workers Party Representative has called on the Department of Education to become more proactive around safety for children travelling to and from school

Ms Meighan said now that the clocks are going forward children will be making their way to school when it is still dark and with the onset of winter windy and rainy. She said more children are walking to school and more traffic is on the road, cars, buses, lorries and cyclists. She added residents that live near schools are constantly complaining about cars parked on kerbs, some practically on footpaths. This behaviour by motorists is a safety risk not only to children, but to mothers pushing prams who have to go on the road to pass parked vehicles. Ms Meighan continued action must be taken.

This is an ongoing issue especially in areas with heavy traffic which flows from early morning. The Workers Party is of the view that the education authorities should provide some form of high visibility vests or arm bands for children so they can be more easily seen. Cyclists should also ensure that they are wearing reflective vests because it is not easy for children to notice cyclists in the darker weather this would be safer for both cyclists and children.

Ms Meighan said there must be a concerted effort by schools and traffic management authorities to stop drivers parking on footpaths and causing not only inconvenience to pedestrians and other drivers but danger to those forced to go on to the road. This situation is a major accident waiting to happen and action needs to be taken as soon as possible. Road safety for children must become a priority.