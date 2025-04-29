Pope Francis was a champion of the poor and environment who ‘breathed life into Catholic Church’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pope Francis was remembered as a champion of the poor and the environment by local MLAs on Monday.

A week after the passing of Jorge Mario Bergoglio on Easter Monday tributes were paid to the late Pontiff at the Stormont Assembly.

“Pope Francis was a man of remarkable humility, compassion and courage,” said Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan. “From the moment that the white smoke emerged and he stepped out on to the balcony of St Peter's Basilica, he captured the hearts of millions, not with grandeur but with simplicity.”

Mr. Durkan described Pope Francis as ‘a pontiff of the people who walked among the poor, spoke for the marginalised and never shied away from challenging injustice, even within his own Church’.

Pope Francis arriving for the closing Mass for the World meeting of families in Dublin in 2018. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“He reminded us that faith is not just something that we practise in prayer but something that we must live out in action in how we treat the vulnerable, the neighbour, the stranger and, indeed, the earth itself. His encyclical ‘Laudato Si’ will stand as a lasting legacy in the fight for climate justice, urging us all to care for our common home.

“He was fearless in his calls for peace in Palestine,” said the Foyle MLA.

Sinn Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh said he had taken his Christian message ‘to many corners of the world, where he met many political leaders, leaders of other faiths and those of no faith’.

“It is ironic that, on the occasion of his funeral, a productive meeting between the American president and Zelenskyy, the leader of Ukraine, took place in pursuit of a ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine. An end to that war was very dear to Pope Francis's heart, as was his desire for an end to the ongoing war in Gaza.

"Pope Francis showed his concern for immigrants: an issue that has worldwide implications. He criticised those countries that shunned migrants.

"The Pope said that people cross borders looking for a better life. Is that not what we all want for our children? Are we not all the same people?

"In 2018, when Pope Francis visited Ireland, my wife and I attended the papal mass in Phoenix Park, where I heard the Pope's words of encouragement when he asked us not to be indifferent to the less fortunate,” the Sinn Féin MLA observed.

According to Cara Hunter, the SDLP MLA for East Derry, Pope Francis ‘embodied everything that the world needs right now’.

She commented: "Many, including me, feel strongly that Pope Francis breathed life into the Catholic Church. Pope Francis devoted his life to Christ and chose the name of Francis due to his love of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, who is known for his commitment to helping and uplifting the poor.

"As a practising Catholic, I greatly admire his commitment to building a Church that is based on inclusion and respect, focusing on bringing young people closer to Christ and acting as a progressive Pope who was welcoming of all.

“Lastly, having been raised in a place such as this — a place shaped by conflict — I greatly admired Pope Francis's commitment and courage with regard to peacebuilding in the Middle East, recognising that one murdered Israeli or one murdered Palestinian was too many.”