Poverty costs lives with 24% relatively poor in Derry, says McLaughlin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That’s according to Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin, who is among those urging Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to establish a fuel poverty task force and present an updated fuel poverty strategy.

“Fuel poverty literally costs lives, with people in damp, cold homes paying the price of the failure to address the issue. It does not affect everyone equally. In Derry City and Strabane, we have the highest level of individuals in relative poverty, after housing costs, at between 23 per cent and 24 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That is double the lowest level in NI That kind of regional inequality is unacceptable. It means that whether you will experience fuel poverty is very much a postcode lottery.