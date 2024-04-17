Poverty costs lives with 24% relatively poor in Derry, says McLaughlin
That’s according to Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin, who is among those urging Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to establish a fuel poverty task force and present an updated fuel poverty strategy.
“Fuel poverty literally costs lives, with people in damp, cold homes paying the price of the failure to address the issue. It does not affect everyone equally. In Derry City and Strabane, we have the highest level of individuals in relative poverty, after housing costs, at between 23 per cent and 24 per cent.
"That is double the lowest level in NI That kind of regional inequality is unacceptable. It means that whether you will experience fuel poverty is very much a postcode lottery.
"In 2024, it should not be the case that anyone struggles to heat their home or keep a roof over their head or gets sick from damp and mouldy conditions.
