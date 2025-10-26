President-elect Catherine Connolly wins 75 per cent of Donegal first preferences in landslide election

Catherine Connolly

Catherine Connolly received 75 per cent of valid votes cast in Donegal on her way to becoming the tenth President.

The 68 year old left wing independent received 33,286 first preferences in the North West.

Fine Gael's Heather Humphreys won 9,316 (20.99 per cent) while Fianna Fáil nominee Jim Gavin who pulled out of the race in early October garnered 1,774 (four per cent in the county.

Turnout in Donegal was relatively low at 39.76 per cent (44,376 valid votes).

There was a significant proportion of spoilt votes on 6,434.

Donegal was much more pro-Connolly than the country as a whole where the Galway West TD was favoured with 914,143 (63.36 per cent) compared with Humphreys (424,987; 29.46 per cent) and Jim Gavin (103,568; 7.18 per cent).

Turnout was again low but better in the 26 counties as a whole with 45.83 per cent (1,442,698 valid votes).

There were 213,738 invalid votes nationwide.

The President Elect will replace President Michael D. Higgins on November 11.