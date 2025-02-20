President Higgins hails ‘profound’ impact Bríd Rodgers had as peacemaker celebrates 90th birthday in Derry

President Michael D. Higgins has led tributes to veteran SDLP activist Bríd Rodgers on her 90th birthday, observing her contribution to the peace process has been ‘profound’.

The Bunbeg-native was honoured at a special celebration event in Derry’s Guildhall on Thursday evening.

In a message conveyed to the event President Higgins, said: “Your contribution to the peace process, and to the wider work of nation building in the most inclusive and ethical sense, carried out with such determination and integrity, have been profound, leaving an enduring legacy that contributes to shape the society we strive to build – one founded on respect, understanding, and the recognition of our shared humanity, or as John Hume put it, to ensuring that our young people grew up in a different society – one that leaves violence behind, that is sectarian free and democratic.”

Families and friends were joined by a range of speakers including: Mayor Lillian Seenoi-Barr, Simon Coveney, Mark Durkan, Dawn Purvis, David Adams, Claire Hanna MP, Mike Nesbitt MLA, Máiría Cahill and Joan Burton.

The SDLP team celebrating at Stormont after Cabinet positions were agreed in November 1999. From left to right, Sean Farren, John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Bríd Rodgers. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

The event was organised by The John and Pat Hume Foundation to celebrate her role ‘as a leader for peaceful change, from civil rights to peacebuilding and from the Good Friday Agreement to government’.

There was music from renowned Irish fiddler and fellow Gweedore woman Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and readings from the acclaimed poet and writer Damian Gorman and writer Susan McKay.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “February is the month we celebrate Brigid or Bríd, a name that can be translated as strength, power and life. It is also a time when we honour especially the achievement of women across the island.

"It is particularly fitting that therefore on this February evening to honour the contribution of a most cherished and valued Bríd, Bríd Rodgers…you have more than lived up to your namesake through your dedication to public service and to social justice you have made this island a better, fairer place for all of our people.”

Bríd Rodgers with John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Alban Maginness at the launch of an SDLP election campaign in 2001. Picture By Stephen Wilson/Pacemaker

The Tánaiste Simon Harris remarked: “You have not only lived through key moments in the history of these islands, you have helped to shape those key moments too.

"As a founder member of the SDLP right through to playing a leading role for the SDLP in the GFA talks, you have both witnessed the dark days and the brighter days in the life of this island, you put in the hard work and it was that hard work that helped bring those brighter days.

"Your appointment to the Seanad in 1983 by Garret Fitzgerald was a break through moment, not only for NI voices in the Seanad but also for female voices in our Upper House.

"Your various roles throughout the peace process culminating in you becoming the Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development in the power-sharing executive and indeed the first female Minister for Agriculture on this island shows how much of a trail blazer you have been in the life of this island.”

Claire Hanna MP, SDLP leader said: “Bríd was one of the few women involved in the Good Friday Agreement at a senior level, providing some much needed perspective, and also served as a Minister in the nascent Stormont Executive.

"These are huge achievements in their own right and to list all of Bríd’s accolades would take me another 90 years. On behalf of the SDLP I am delighted to wish Bríd a happy 90th birthday and to thank her for everything she has done for not just our party, but to make this island a better place for every one of us to live.”

Colum Eastwood MP said: “The crowd gathering already know the fantastic contribution you have given to the life of our country from the early days of civil rights to standing on the Garvaghy road with your handbag, from the continuous tiresome work you did to bring about peace and the Good Friday Agreement. We in the SDLP and all of us in Derry are extremely proud of everything you have done.”

Mark Durkan, former Deputy First Minister said: “Across and beyond parties we owe a collective debt to a woman of the calibre, character and sheer constancy of Bríd Rodgers.

"Her principled stamina, steadfast resolve and steady judgement may have often challenged some but on her 90th birthday we can celebrate how these qualities endured to enhance democratic and peaceful prospects for all of us.”

Mike Nesbitt MLA said: “I have nothing but respect for Bríd. Negotiating peace was a massive challenge for the many men involved. Having your opinion heard as a woman wasn’t just harder; for some, it was nearly impossible.

"Yet Bríd found herself in a leadership role, not only in the ultimately successful negotiations that led to the 1998 Agreement, but thereafter as a Minister in the original Northern Ireland Executive. Other politicians might be described as shooting stars or even supernovas. Bríd’s career was truly stellar in nature.”

Mark Durkan, David Adams, Mike Nesbitt and Dawn Purvis reflected on Bríd’s role in peaceful political change during a panel discussion.

Claire Hanna, Máiría Cahill, Joan Burton and the Mayor Lillian Seenoi-Barr took part in a conversation on the role of women in public life and the inspiration Ms. Rodgers provided.

Ms. Rodgers was a founding member of the SDLP. In 1978 she became the first woman to chair a political party in Ireland, and in 1981 was the party's general secretary. Bríd, chaired the SDLP Negotiating Team during the Good Friday Agreement.