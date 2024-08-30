President Michael D. Higgins says Colum Eastwood contribution to peace 'significant' in SDLP leadership role
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The President was speaking following Mr. Eastwood’s announcement on Thursday that he is stepping down from the leadership of the SDLP.
“Colum Eastwood’s contribution to public service is extensive.
“His leadership over the past nine years as well as his committed service to his community at every level, including as a local representative and Mayor of Derry City, as an MLA to the Northern Ireland Assembly, and later as the Member of Parliament for Foyle showed a deep commitment.
“It was a significant contribution to politics and to the development of peace and reconciliation, North and South.
“I wish Mr. Eastwood good health and fulfilment in the next chapters in his life,” said President Higgins.
Mr. Eastwood vowed to continue in his role as Foyle MP.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.