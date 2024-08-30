Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael D. Higgins has said Colum Eastwood has made ‘a significant contribution to the development of peace and reconciliation’ during his political career to date.

The President was speaking following Mr. Eastwood’s announcement on Thursday that he is stepping down from the leadership of the SDLP.

“Colum Eastwood’s contribution to public service is extensive.

“His leadership over the past nine years as well as his committed service to his community at every level, including as a local representative and Mayor of Derry City, as an MLA to the Northern Ireland Assembly, and later as the Member of Parliament for Foyle showed a deep commitment.

President Michael D Higgins condoles with SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood at the Funeral of Pat Hume in 2021. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“It was a significant contribution to politics and to the development of peace and reconciliation, North and South.

“I wish Mr. Eastwood good health and fulfilment in the next chapters in his life,” said President Higgins.

Mr. Eastwood vowed to continue in his role as Foyle MP.