£11m wastewater injection to help facilitate 3,000 new homes in Derry at The Cashel and in the Waterside

The delivery of thousands of homes in Derry can now proceed after the Department for Infrastructure released funding for 3,000 new wastewater connections in the city.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins recently secured £11million in the June Monitoring Round to help unlock wastewater capacity across the north.

This includes releasing capacity to enable over 2000 new homes as part of the H2 project at The Cashel development on the Buncrana Road to connect in the next two to three years and another 1000 in the Waterside area.

On a visit to the city on Monday, Minister Kimmins said: “I am determined to do all that I can to unlock wastewater capacity across the whole of the North.

Pictured at the Infrastructure Minister’s announcement at The Cashel construction site in Derry are (L-R): Liam Hannaway, Board Member, Apex Housing Association; Ciara Ferguson, MLA for Foyle; Patrick McGinnis, Founder, Braidwater Group; Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins MLA; Barry Kerr, Director of Development, Apex Housing Association; Sheena McCallion, Chief Executive, Apex Housing Association; and Ryan Boyle, Chief Operating Officer, Braidwater Group.

"I have secured additional funding in June monitoring which will help release capacity to enable around 3000 new connections for the city in the years to come.

"A cross departmental working group led by my department and working in collaboration with NI Water and the NI Housing Executive has identified a range of housing projects to unlock wastewater capacity for housing connections and this includes these connections for the Derry area.”

The funding will ensure that wastewater treatment and capacity requirements are available for the delivery of The Cashel project — a Braidwater development – which, once completed, will provide nearly 2,500 new homes.

Ms. Kimmins made the announcement during a tour of the ongoing works where she received a comprehensive briefing on the scale and ambition of the project, which is set to become one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins at The Cashel site on Monday.

Patrick McGinnis, Founder of The Braidwater Group, said: “We’ve been working hard for several years to find a solution to the wastewater infrastructure challenges at The Cashel, so I warmly welcome today’s announcement from the Infrastructure Minister.

"The focus now must be on the next steps and ensuring work can be progressed at pace so that much-needed housing can be delivered without further delay.”

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson welcomed the announcement, stating: “Upgrading our ageing wastewater infrastructure, which has suffered for years under savage British government austerity, and building more homes for workers and families remains a priority for Sinn Féin.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the minister as she advances her innovative plans to modernise our wastewater system and ensure everyone has a safe, secure and affordable home.”

The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) Chief Executive, Seamus Leheny, said: “This crucial upgrade will unlock the delivery of many much-needed new homes for the city, including 1500 social homes, as well as opening other opportunities for new developments in the wider area.

"There are more than 6,000 on the housing waiting list in Derry & Strabane, with 3,700 of those in housing stress, and the news that new homes can be developed on the Buncrana Road H2 lands will be hugely important to those people.

“There will also be a range of affordable homes on this site, while the upgrades on the Strathfoyle side will bring new social housing on the Waterside as well.

"Targeted investment in wastewater infrastructure like this are vital to help create new homes, jobs, and long-term economic and social benefits for the North West.

“Adequate wastewater infrastructure is essential to enable housing associations to build thriving communities.”