£122.63m invested with 1,517 new social homes on-site across Derry and Strabane

At a meeting with local councillors on Tuesday, Housing Executive Chief Executive, Grainia Long presented the annual Housing Investment Plan (HIP) and revealed there was also 545 social housing completions during the same period.

The HIP details the Housing Executive’s performance during the previous year and outlines programmes and plans for the year ahead.

Despite this investment, the gap between housing demand and supply continues to widen, she acknowledged.

She said the Housing Executive continues to invest in the lives and communities of people across Northern Ireland, spending £218m on improving and maintaining its homes during 2022/23.

Ms. Long reported: “We have invested more in our tenants’ homes across Northern Ireland over the past 12 months (2022/23) than in any of the previous 15 years.

"This investment has been delivered in a challenging, external environment, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of our tenants.

“In Derry and Strabane, we invested £8.73m on planned maintenance including stock improvements last year, with a further £5.26m spent on response maintenance.

“We worked hard to support the most vulnerable in our communities with £9.14m invested through the Supporting People programme to fund 82 services provided by partner organisations across the district. This investment provided housing support to 1,963 people last year.

“Across the district, 1,305 people who presented as homeless were accepted for support last year. Our focus on prevention and early intervention will continue with the aim of providing a sustainable model of provision to prevent homelessness.”

Building cohesive, thriving and supportive communities across the district remained a key area of focus in the investment plan for 2022/23.

Ms. Long continued: “We were able to support local communities with over £159k funding through our community grants, community safety and community cohesion programmes. We recognise the importance of inclusion and good relations in helping people sustain their tenancies and build strong communities.

“We know this is more important than ever when we continue to face challenges in the housing sector with ongoing demand for social housing and homelessness services.

“Last year, we invested £2.7m specifically on energy efficiency improvement measures across our own homes in the Derry and Strabane Council area, with plans to sustain this investment during 2023/24.

"This investment includes the delivery of one of the largest retrofit programmes across the UK, which will see vast improvements in the energy performance of over 1,000 of our homes across Northern Ireland, including Derry and Strabane.

“In addition to investing in homes and communities in 2022/23, we are also pleased to have been able to support the economic future of Derry and Strabane with a steady, positive impact on employment and local supply chains.

“Looking ahead to next year there is no doubt that we will continue to face challenges however we remain fully committed to the objectives set out in our Housing Investment Plan 2023 -26.