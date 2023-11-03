£2,595 spent on mayoral portraits in Derry/Strabane since establishment of new council
Over two and a half thousand pounds was spent by Derry City and Strabane District Council on mayoral portraits since the establishment of the local authority nearly a decade ago.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 10:13 GMT
The Council released details of the expenditure in response to a Freedom of Information request.
The expenditure was as follows: Patricia Logue (£330), Sandra Duffy (£250), Graham Warke (£275), Brian Tierney (£240), Michaela Boyle (£375), Elisha McCallion/Hilary McClintock/Maolíosa McHugh (£1,125).