Radical Bookfair returning to Derry this weekend

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “This year’s bookfair is an important one for us as it takes place at a time when the people of Derry will be commemorating the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

“The Derry Radical Bookfair forms part of the week of events that is happening across the town from talks, film screenings, exhibitions to the Radical Bookfair in Pilot’s Row Community Centre in the heart of the Bogside.

“Last year’s bookfair was held online due to the restrictions put in place; however this year we are able to continue with the event. We have been asked that due to current health restrictions to ensure that those in attendance wear face-masks. This is to help ensure the safety of everyone, both the stall holders as well as the public who will be participating in the bookfair.” The event takes place on Saturday, January 29, 12-5pm.

The Radical Bookfair takes place at Pilot's Row from 12pm on Saturday.

“This year will now be our sixth annual bookfair, again we will host a selection of independent radical press, book sellers, publishers and distributors. Many participants and book stall holders return time and time again to the Radical Bookfair after previous successful fairs. The organising committee who come together to create the Derry Radical Bookfair are proud of having a wide variety of political opinions which can be seen in the many different forms of radical literature on display, the spokesperson added.

“We pride ourselves in creating a space for books of local, national and international interests including social and labour history covering radical feminism, queer liberation, anarchism, marxism, republicanism and environmentalism. It is also a day in which use the bookfair to be a platform for a number of campaign groups, to table information stalls to highlight ongoing issues such as human rights, environmental and social justice issues.”