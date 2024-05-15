Rail connectivity to City of Derry Airport to form part of final All-Island Rail Review report next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Infrastructure minister John O’Dowd has said in the Assembly that rail connectivity to City of Derry Airport will form part of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR) due to be published next month.

Mr. O’Dowd was asked about transport links to the Eglinton aviation hub by SDLP MLA Cara Hunter.

Ms. Hunter asked the minister if park-and-ride provision had been considered for CoDA and if there were any further updates on rail connectivity to the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I have no information in front of me about a park-and-ride for the City of Derry Airport. As for connectivity through the rail network, that will form part of the all-island rail review. I hope to be able to publish that review in June.

City of Derry Airport

“I have to do that in conjunction with my ministerial colleague in the South. We are both working our way through the processes. I have to present it to the Executive, and Minister Ryan has to present it to the Cabinet. I hope to be able to do that in June,” replied the minister.

Arup’s draft AISRR noted that no major Irish airport is currently directly served by passenger rail services although passengers travelling from George Best Belfast City Airport have only a short walk from the Sydenham rail halt in East Belfast.

It proposed a number of potentially transformational rail developments including a rail link from Derry to Portadown that could be started between 2030 and 2040 and finished by 2050.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Derry train at Downhill

It suggested a cross-border spur between Derry and Letterkenny (estimated capital costs £200m-£300m) and the creation of new stations between Derry and Coleraine including a spur to Limavady (estimated capital costs £100m-£200m).

Back in February Mr. O’Dowd told the Assembly a feasibility study, separate to the AISRR, examining the introduction of a half-hourly service between Derry and Belfast and the possibility of additional rail halts on the Coleraine to Derry line, including at Derry City Airport, was being progressed.

The total cost range of the flagship recommendations for Derry and Donegal thus runs from £2.1bn to £3.3bn.