Renewed call for abolition of local property tax as house prices rocket by 30 per cent in Donegal

Pearse Doherty has renewed calls for the abolition of the local property tax noting houses prices in Donegal have rocketed by 30 per cent over the past four years alone.

“The reality is that the local property tax for a person in my county relates to a property worth €190,000 in 2021. Property values in Donegal have increased by 30 per cent since that time. The current price is €247,000,” said the Donegal Sinn Féin TD.

Deputy Doherty said this would further burden citizens in the county who are already struggling with the cost of living.

"People in Donegal will pay another €140, not another €5, in property tax. That is what the Government is delivering to people in my constituency. It is absolutely wrong in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and, indeed, at any time. We should abolish the local property tax,” declared the Sinn Féin finance spokesperson