Speaking in the British House of Commons the SDLP leader said: “Yesterday BBC NI announced cuts to jobs and programming at BBC Radio Foyle that in my view will leave the station totally unsustainable.

“The BBC Charter places an obligation on that station to allow audiences to fully engage on local issues. This decision, in my view, is a very clear breach of that obligation leaving licence-fee payers outside the Greater Belfast area without proper local programming.

“Will the Prime Minister act to defend this very important local public broadcasting service?” he asked.

Rishi Sunak