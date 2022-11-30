Rishi Sunak has said he will raise Radio Foyle with BBC after Colum Eastwood claims cuts will leave station ‘unsustainable’
Rishi Sunak has said he will raise Radio Foyle with the BBC after Colum Eastwood claimed proposed cutbacks announced on Tuesday will leave the station ‘unsustainable’.
Speaking in the British House of Commons the SDLP leader said: “Yesterday BBC NI announced cuts to jobs and programming at BBC Radio Foyle that in my view will leave the station totally unsustainable.
“The BBC Charter places an obligation on that station to allow audiences to fully engage on local issues. This decision, in my view, is a very clear breach of that obligation leaving licence-fee payers outside the Greater Belfast area without proper local programming.
“Will the Prime Minister act to defend this very important local public broadcasting service?” he asked.
Mr. Sunak replied: “I believe very strongly in local public broadcasting and the government has taken steps to support local media. I would be very happy to look at the specific issue he raises and bring it up with the BBC when I next see them.”