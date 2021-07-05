Ryan McCready says UUP decision was not taken lightly and people want him to remain in politics

Ryan McCready

He said: “I am very happy to be joining the UUP under the leadership of Doug Beattie I have spoken at length with Doug and it is more important than ever that unionism has modern, confident and positive leadership. It is that type of leadership which I will continue to give to the people of Londonderry.

“I have not taken this decision lightly, as politics is not the most attractive thing to get involved in for many reasons, but it would be uncharacteristic of me not to answer the call and to put my head above the parapet once again."

The former Royal Irish Regiment (RIR) soldier who was elected to Derry City and Strabane District Council in 2019 left the DUP last month disgruntled at how that party's leadership transition was handled.

He said he could understand a small minority may not approve of his decision to join the UUP.

But he said he must 'do what is right for all Unionists within Londonderry and challenge the status quo and think differently, strategically and to the future of our wee Country'.

Ald. McCready promised to provide local leadership with 'the people and for the Union' and to 'listen and speak up and out so that our voices be heard, understood and actioned upon.'

Ryan McCready quits DUP: Derry & Strabane Alderman brands Arlene Foster treatment 'disgraceful'

UUP leader, Doug Beattie said: “I am absolutely delighted that Ryan has decided to join the Ulster Unionist Party. He shares our vision for an inclusive, progressive, confident unionism and he has all the qualities we need going forward.

“He is exactly the sort of articulate, forward thinking person that Northern Ireland needs in the Assembly. He is an impressive person and a superb public representative who has excelled in his career to date.

“When I took over the leadership of the Ulster Unionist Party I made it my goal to build a union of people across Northern Ireland and beyond. Ryan is part of the new generation of unionist politicians who can give strong, confident leadership for the future.