Sajid Javid outlines reasons for quitting Boris Johnson government

Mr. Javid was among several high profile resignations yesterday.

In a personal statement delivered to MPs he said it was 'not fair' for ministerial colleagues to go out every morning to defend lines that 'don't stand up and don't hold up'.

The former British Chancellor said he had been 'personally assured at the most senior level' that there were no parties in Downing Street and 'no rules had been broken'.

Sajid Javid

He had continued to give the 'benefit of the doubt', he said.

He said this week he had come to the conclusion that 'enough is enough'.

"I believe that the problem starts at the top," he said.