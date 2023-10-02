Sale of former home of ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ writer Cecil Frances Alexander raised by Council

Former Dean of St Columb's Cathedral William Morton during an pilgrimage to Cecil Frances Alexander's grave (left). Cecil Frances Alexander (right).

Milltown House has significant historical value as it was the former residence of poet and writer Cecil Frances Alexander, who penned famous hymns like ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful’ and ‘Once in Royal David’s City’.

The Council, representing various stakeholders from sporting and community organisations, had previously reached out to the EA about acquiring the site at the Liskey Road, which also houses the former Strabane Grammar School, for community projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the EA decided against exploring this option to allow for the site to be sold in the open market.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sperrin Sinn Féin Councillor Brian Harte proposed writing to the EA and arranging a meeting with them to ‘examine the rationale behind their decision’ at the Council meeting on Wednesday, September 27.

Colr. Harte said he and other councillors were ‘angry and dismayed’ that the EA had decided against exploring a community-led option.

He said that Sinn Féin councillors and MPs will be requesting an urgent meeting with the EA on the matter and called on other councillors to do the same, as this issue was ‘of utmost importance’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derg UUP Alderman Derek Hussey supported the proposal and said Council officers had worked with local sports clubs and conservation groups to put together a community project for the EA.

Ald. Hussey expressed concern that if the site was sold ‘the bulldozers could be there the next morning’.

“It would be an absolute disgrace that a public body would be party to allowing such to happen,” Ald. Hussey said. “We have to engage with the EA and encourage a proper and good community use of this facility.”

Sperrin SDLP Councillor Jason Barr, who originally made the proposal at an earlier Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting, said: “We must all come together and do all we can to ensure that this site is kept within the community and for the community's benefit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad