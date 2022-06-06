Sandra Duffy vows to be 'Mayor for All' after receiving chain of office in Guildhall

Colr. Duffy was elected to the role at the Council Annual General Meeting this evening.

“From day one, I will be a ‘Mayor for All’,” she said.

“I will work with others to deliver real change for ordinary workers and families across Derry and Strabane; to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and invest in our communities; to support workers and families who are struggling to heat their homes and put food on the table - the local Council must do everything possible to support people.”

Newly elected Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy, with the new Deputy Mayor, Angela Dobbins.

Colr. Duffy said she believes Derry and Strabane have huge growth potential.

“I will work to continue the transformation of the city, to grow the local economy and boost tourism by supporting our local businesses to create jobs so that the next generation has a future here.”

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins, who was elected Deputy Mayor, said: “We are at our strongest and at our very best when we come together to deliver for Derry & Strabane. That’s the spirit of partnership I want to bring to this role as I embark on my year as Deputy Mayor and I trust my council colleagues will work with me to ensure it’s a success. I believe DC&SDC is blessed to have two strong women at its helm.”