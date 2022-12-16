'Save Radio Foyle' petition and public meeting in January at Derry's Guildhall

An NUJ meeting will also take place in the Guildhall at 6.30pm on January 4. Pierre Vicary, NUJ president will address all present, making clear the union’s opposition to BBC proposals. Mayor Sandra Duffy will also be speaking at the event which will be chaired by Séamus Dooley, NUJ Irish secretary.

Addressing the chamber, People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin said: “Our council has taken a very strong position in regards to Radio Foyle and the BBC’s plans to slash funding there and lay-off journalists and workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The response by political parties, by community organisations and trade unions here in Derry and right across Foyle in support of the radio station has been fantastic.

Trade unionists, politicians and supporters gather outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon protesting against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 41

“People may have seen that the National Union of Journalists have formally launched their Save Radio Foyle campaign and I’m delighted to see that they are going to be hosting a meeting here on January 4 and the Mayor is speaking at that and I hope that we as a council can promote that meeting far and wide because it very much fits with our support for the radio station and for the journalists there.

“I would like to ask the Mayor if we could make the petition that the NUJ have launched to save Radio Foyle available in the Guildhall, I think it would be good if people could physically sign it here and it would be a sign of the seriousness of which we take the issue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding, Mayor, councillor Sandra Duffy said: “I have agreed to host and speak at the meeting on January 4. I look forward to a big attendance at the meeting.

“I know we have all been unanimous in our support for Radio Foyle and the continuation of it without cuts to services and jobs within it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

People with placards protest outside BBC Radio Foyle, on Northland Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon against proposed cuts to jobs and services by BBC Northern Ireland as part of a cost-cutting and restructuring project. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS – 29

Members from all parties expressed their continued support for Radio Foyle and their opposition to the cuts and job losses before the proposal passed unanimously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian Anderson