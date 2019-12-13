SDLP leader Colum Eastwood expected to gain Foyle seat

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is reported to have polled well in Thursday's general election and is expected to be returned as MP for Foyle later this morning.

Sources in the Meadowbank Sports Arena have indicated Mr. Eastwood has outpolled the outgoing MP, Elisha McCallion of Sinn Féin by a 'margin.'

Colum Eastwood is expected to gain a seat for the SDLP in Foyle.

Mrs. McCallion won the seat with a majority of 169 over former SDLP leader Mark Durkan in 2017 but it's believed that was reversed on Thursday.

Mr. Eastwood arrived at the Meadowbank Sports Arena at approximately 1.30 a.m.

A declaration for Foyle is expected within the next few hours.