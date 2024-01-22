Seagate workers can be global inspiration if they vote yes in trade union ballot: Stevenson
Brenda Stevenson, Unite Regional Officer, was speaking ahead of what she described as a ‘historic ballot’ that will be held from Wednesday to Friday.
“Along with my colleagues it was my absolute pleasure to have met and talked with over 400 workers last week onsite at Seagate. They all should be congratulated on the determination and resolve shown against what has been quite an intensive anti-union campaign by the company.
“I am very proud of our members at Seagate and of all the hard work that has gone into this campaign. The whole trade union movement is supporting the workers at Seagate in this ballot as they know that a yes vote will be an inspiration to workers not just here but around the world,” she stated.
A yes vote will be another step in Unite’s campaign for recognition at the Springrown hard disk and data storage manufacturer, Derry’s largest private sector employer.
However, Seagate said its preference is for an internal partnership process between management and workers.
A spokesperson said: "Our priority remains to maintain a respectful workplace where each employee can make an informed choice.
"While we will always respect the choice of an individual to join or not join a Union, we believe continued partnership directly with our employees will lead to further success for all.”
People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin raised the matter on Monday as chair of the Council Assurance, Audit and Risk Committee.
"For Seagate workers I wish them the best this week. I hope they turn out in large numbers to vote yes. If any other member would like to speak to that I'm sure Seagate workers would be delighted to hear it,” he said.
Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said: “If there is a very strong yes vote, we would call on Seagate to respect the wishes of the workers and finally acknowledge and recognise the trade union within that workplace.”
Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly added: “I just hope now it is a successful vote in favour of the union.”
SDLP Councillor Declan Norris concluded: “Hopefully all the workers do the right thing and vote for the union.”