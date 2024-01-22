Seagate workers can be global inspiration if they vote yes in trade union ballot: Stevenson

Workers at Seagate will be an ‘inspiration to workers around the world’ if they vote yes in a historic ballot for union recognition, a senior organiser has declared.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brenda Stevenson, Unite Regional Officer, was speaking ahead of what she described as a ‘historic ballot’ that will be held from Wednesday to Friday.

“Along with my colleagues it was my absolute pleasure to have met and talked with over 400 workers last week onsite at Seagate. They all should be congratulated on the determination and resolve shown against what has been quite an intensive anti-union campaign by the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am very proud of our members at Seagate and of all the hard work that has gone into this campaign. The whole trade union movement is supporting the workers at Seagate in this ballot as they know that a yes vote will be an inspiration to workers not just here but around the world,” she stated.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin, on right, behind a Seagate union recognition banner at the public sector strike march last week.

A yes vote will be another step in Unite’s campaign for recognition at the Springrown hard disk and data storage manufacturer, Derry’s largest private sector employer.

However, Seagate said its preference is for an internal partnership process between management and workers.

A spokesperson said: "Our priority remains to maintain a respectful workplace where each employee can make an informed choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While we will always respect the choice of an individual to join or not join a Union, we believe continued partnership directly with our employees will lead to further success for all.”

Unite Regional Officer Brenda Stevenson

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin raised the matter on Monday as chair of the Council Assurance, Audit and Risk Committee.

"For Seagate workers I wish them the best this week. I hope they turn out in large numbers to vote yes. If any other member would like to speak to that I'm sure Seagate workers would be delighted to hear it,” he said.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said: “If there is a very strong yes vote, we would call on Seagate to respect the wishes of the workers and finally acknowledge and recognise the trade union within that workplace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly added: “I just hope now it is a successful vote in favour of the union.”