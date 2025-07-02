Sean Brown justice billboard outside Mi5, MoD and Westminster

The board bears a message reiterating the family’s long-standing call for a public inquiry into the murder of the 61-year-old GAA official by loyalist paramilitaries in 1997.

Organised in conjunction with the Pat Finucane Centre (PFC) it states: ‘Mi5 and MoD refusing to release files on the 1997 loyalist murder of innocent civilian Sean Brown. Public inquiry now. The family deserves answers’.

An advertising van commenced its daily circuits of the British capital on Monday.

“This advertising van will tour central London for the next week passing by the Houses of Westminster, the Ministry of Defence and MI5. If you see the van take a picture and post it to support the family’s campaign for a public inquiry and their search for truth,” said the PFC.

Mr. Brown, a father-of-six, was abducted by the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) as he locked the gates of the Wolfe Tone GAA club on May 12, 1997. His remains were later discovered near Randalstown.

PFC has encouraged members of the public to donate to the campaign.

"Please chip in to help fund the costs of an AdVan campaign in London aimed at bringing the Brown family's demand for a public inquiry to the attention of the people of England and beyond,” it stated.

The van has been pictured in Whitehall, outside Mi5 at Millbank, on the Strand and outside the British Houses of Parliament.

The link to donate is https://actnow.yourmovement.org/p/chip-in-to-fund-the-billboard-holding-mi5-and-hilary-benn-to-account-over-sean-brown-s-murder

