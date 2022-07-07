Seven front-runners to replace Boris Johnson

Here are the seven front-runners.
1. Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. 11/2. Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, and MP for Richmond, Yorkshire.
Ben Wallace. 11/2. The current British Defence Secretary, is a former Scots Guard who served in Ireland during the Troubles and is the MP for Wyre and Preston North.
Liz Truss. 15/2. The British Foreign Secretary is the architect of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which overrides elements of Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Protocol Britain signed with the European Union and MP for South West Norfolk.
Sajid Javid. 15/2. Bromsgrove MP and former British Home Secretary, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Health Secretary.
