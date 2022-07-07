Penny Mordaunt. 9/2 favourite. British Minister of State for Trade Policy is an MP for Portsmouth.

Seven front-runners to replace Boris Johnson

A varied field of candidates have been tipped to replace Boris Johnson as the next Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 12:37 pm

Here are the seven front-runners.

1. Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak. 11/2. Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, and MP for Richmond, Yorkshire.

Photo Sales

2. The Andrew Marr Show

Ben Wallace. 11/2. The current British Defence Secretary, is a former Scots Guard who served in Ireland during the Troubles and is the MP for Wyre and Preston North.

Photo: PA Media

Photo Sales

3. Boris Johnson's Post-Brexit Cabinet Reshuffle

Liz Truss. 15/2. The British Foreign Secretary is the architect of the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which overrides elements of Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Protocol Britain signed with the European Union and MP for South West Norfolk.

Photo: Getty Images Europe

Photo Sales

4. Chris Pincher resignation

Sajid Javid. 15/2. Bromsgrove MP and former British Home Secretary, Chancellor of the Exchequer and Health Secretary.

Photo: PA Wire

Photo Sales
Boris JohnsonPrime Minister
Next Page
Page 1 of 2