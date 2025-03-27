Seven photographs from Disabled People Against Cuts ‘Welfare Not Warfare’ protest outside Derry’s Guildhall

The demonstration was organised in protest at the social security cuts outlined by the British Work & Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall and the British Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves .

In her Spring Statement – which was being announced as the protest got under way – Ms. Reeves said Liz Kendall’s Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working Green Paper included ‘reforms to incapacity and disability benefits which will save £4.8bn from welfare spending in 2029-30, making the welfare system more pro-work and more fiscally sustainable’.