Seven photographs from Disabled People Against Cuts ‘Welfare Not Warfare’ protest outside Derry’s Guildhall

The demonstration was organised in protest at the social security cuts outlined by the British Work & Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall and the British Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
In her Spring Statement – which was being announced as the protest got under way – Ms. Reeves said Liz Kendall’s Pathways to Work: Reforming Benefits and Support to Get Britain Working Green Paper included ‘reforms to incapacity and disability benefits which will save £4.8bn from welfare spending in 2029-30, making the welfare system more pro-work and more fiscally sustainable’.
Here is a selection of photographs from the Derry protest that were taken by Michael Mairs.
1. Rights campaigner Tony O’Reilly addressing the Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) 'Welfare Not Warfare’ demonstration at the Guildhall on Wednesday.
2. A speaker at the Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) 'Welfare Not Warfare’ demonstration at the Guildhall on Wednesday.
3. Speakers at the Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) 'Welfare Not Warfare’ demonstration at the Guildhall on Wednesday.
4. A banner unfurled at the Disabled People Against Cuts (DPAC) 'Welfare Not Warfare’ demonstration at the Guildhall on Wednesday.
