Group pictured at Sunday evening's Féile 24 event at the Gasyard. Front from left, Raymond McCartney, Geraldine McGuinness, Bernie McGuinness, Martina Anderson and Jennifer McCann. Back from left, Emmett McGuinness, Fiachra McGuinness, Grainnne Hargan, Megan Fearon and Gerry Kelly. (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)Group pictured at Sunday evening's Féile 24 event at the Gasyard. Front from left, Raymond McCartney, Geraldine McGuinness, Bernie McGuinness, Martina Anderson and Jennifer McCann. Back from left, Emmett McGuinness, Fiachra McGuinness, Grainnne Hargan, Megan Fearon and Gerry Kelly. (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)
Seven photographs of ‘Martin McGuinness, The Man, The Leader’ event as part of Derry’s Féile 2024

By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Aug 2024, 09:46 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 09:47 BST
The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation hosted 'Martin McGu‌inness, The Man, The Leader' in the Gasyard Centre as part of the Féile on Sunday evening.

The event saw four former junior ministers at the Office of First Minister and Deputy First Minister and The Executive Office, who assisted Mr. McGuinness while he was serving as Deputy First Minister, share untold stories about the late republican.

Gerry Kelly, Martina Anderson, Jennifer McCann and Megan Fearon were the current and former MLAs who took part.

Group pictured at Sunday evening's Féile 24 event at the Gasyard.

Group pictured at Sunday evening's Féile 24 event at the Gasyard. Photo: JMcC

Raymond McCartney (centre), chairing the Féile 24's 'Martin McGuinness - The Man, The Leader' talk on Sunday evening at the Gasyard Centre, Derry.

Raymond McCartney (centre), chairing the Féile 24's 'Martin McGuinness - The Man, The Leader' talk on Sunday evening at the Gasyard Centre, Derry. Photo: JMcC

Some of Martin's family including his wife Bernie (second right) pictured during Sunday's Féile 24 event at the Gasyard.

Some of Martin's family including his wife Bernie (second right) pictured during Sunday's Féile 24 event at the Gasyard. Photo: JMcC

A section of the attendance at the Féile 24's 'Martin McGuinness - The Man, The Leader' event at the Gasyard on Sunday evening.

A section of the attendance at the Féile 24's 'Martin McGuinness - The Man, The Leader' event at the Gasyard on Sunday evening. Photo: JMcC

