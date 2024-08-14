Seven photographs of ‘Martin McGuinness, The Man, The Leader’ event as part of Derry’s Féile 2024

The event saw four former junior ministers at the Office of First Minister and Deputy First Minister and The Executive Office, who assisted Mr. McGuinness while he was serving as Deputy First Minister, share untold stories about the late republican.
Gerry Kelly, Martina Anderson, Jennifer McCann and Megan Fearon were the current and former MLAs who took part.
1. Group pictured at Sunday evening's Féile 24 event at the Gasyard.
2. Raymond McCartney (centre), chairing the Féile 24's 'Martin McGuinness - The Man, The Leader' talk on Sunday evening at the Gasyard Centre, Derry.
3. Some of Martin's family including his wife Bernie (second right) pictured during Sunday's Féile 24 event at the Gasyard.
4. A section of the attendance at the Féile 24's 'Martin McGuinness - The Man, The Leader' event at the Gasyard on Sunday evening.
