Shailesh Vara addresses dip in life expectancy for poorer Derry men

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Vara, who made his first visit to the city in the role at the end of last week, claimed his government is taking steps to address social deprivation.

Life expectancy among poorer men in Derry/Strabane fell last year. As reported in the ‘Journal’ in April figures in the Department of Health’s ‘Health Inequalities Annual Report 2022’ showed male life expectancy in the city’s most deprived areas was 72.3 years . This was a year-on-year decrease of 0.2 years (73 days) from 72.5 in 2021.

The decrease means men in poorer parts of Derry can expect to live shorter lives than an average citizen in North Korea (72.45 years), Libya (73.08 years) and Syria (73.65 years) - according to World Bank estimates.

Shailesh Vara talks with Roisin McLaughlin, Manager of North West Community Network.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Journal’ asked Mr. Vara if this was not a matter of shame. He replied: “I think what you need to do is to certainly improve that situation.”

Mr. Vara referred to the £250m City Deal package that has been ring-fenced for Derry. “This is serious money to help revitalise the whole of the north west. It will provide jobs, opportunities, prosperity, and a boost to the local economy.

"That’s what we need to be doing and again I come back to the point that the boost that we need here will happen if all the people and the organisations concerned are working together and one of those key players is the Executive. But I want the Executive up and running.”

The Secretary of State pointed to £16m that has been allocated through the UK Levelling Up fund; to £127m that is being provided to the north via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund; and to £55m that will be invested in the north west in the Inclusive Future Fund.