People Before Profit candidate Shaun Harkin asked Derry’s electors to return a ‘Socialist MP for Foyle’ in the General Election as he handed in his nomination papers at the Guildhall.

“Let's end 14 years of Tory misrule and disaster capitalism implemented by all of Stormont's establishment parties.

"It's time for change. Seize the opportunity to elect a Socialist MP for Foyle to be a voice for Derry, a voice for all working class communities and a voice for Palestine,” said Councillor Harkin.

He said that if elected he will take his seat in Westminster and ‘hold the wealthy and powerful to account’.

Shaun Harkin with People Before Profit activists handing in his nomination papers at the Guildhall.

"Now more than ever we need political representation for the working class. If elected I go there ready to fight every day against the injustices that flow from the rotten British Parliament.