Shopkeepers' lobby predicts significant disruption due to bus drivers' strike

Retail NI has expressed concern over the impact of the strike on its members and the wider economy.
Unite and the GMB union have confirmed drivers in both Ulsterbus and Metro bus have rejected a fresh pay offer from management and will stage a week long stoppage from Tuesday, May 17.
Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “Given that many of our members staff and customers use public transport, we are very concerned about the impact this strike will have on them and our economy.
“Many shoppers, particularly many older people, rely on the bus network in rural areas to access local towns for shopping.
“We shouldn’t forget that independent retailers are currently struggling with a ‘cost of doing business’ crisis and this strike will disrupt both their trade and workers. For many this is the very last thing they need.
“We would urge the Trade Unions and Translink to immediately resume talks and go the extra mile to reach an agreement.”