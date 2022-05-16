Shopkeepers' lobby predicts significant disruption due to bus drivers' strike

Retail NI has expressed concern over the impact of the strike on its members and the wider economy.

Unite and the GMB union have confirmed drivers in both Ulsterbus and Metro bus have rejected a fresh pay offer from management and will stage a week long stoppage from Tuesday, May 17.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “Given that many of our members staff and customers use public transport, we are very concerned about the impact this strike will have on them and our economy.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A week long bus strike is set to commence on Tuesday.

“Many shoppers, particularly many older people, rely on the bus network in rural areas to access local towns for shopping.

“We shouldn’t forget that independent retailers are currently struggling with a ‘cost of doing business’ crisis and this strike will disrupt both their trade and workers. For many this is the very last thing they need.