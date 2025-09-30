Sinéad McLaughlin rejects imposition of ‘so-called BritCards’ on Derry citizens

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has rejected the ‘so-called BritCard’ proposed by Keir Starmer, saying it ignores the reality of life in Derry and Donegal.

The SDLP representative also claimed the proposal ‘cuts across the hard-won rights enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement, including the right of people here to identify as British, Irish or both’.

She was speaking following the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s announcement of a new mandatory Digital ID which, he said, will be used for ‘Right to Work’ checks across the United Kingdom by the end of the current Westminster Parliament.

“We reject the Government's proposal for the so-called BritCard. I am an SDLP MLA for Foyle, and our constituency lives and breathes cross-border cooperation every day.

"I find it really hard to see how such a scheme could work within the common travel area. In Derry, our lives are shaped by the open border with Donegal. Families, workers, students, patients and shoppers move freely back and forth, often several times a day.

"A one-size-fits-all digital ID imposed from Westminster ignores that simple reality. It is a risk to the flow of daily life and the economic and social ties that we depend on,” Mrs. McLaughlin remarked at Stormont.

The SDLP representative noted that Mr. Starmer’s initiative will force ‘BritCards’ on Irish citizens in Derry.

"The proposal also cuts across the hard-won rights enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement, including the right of people here to identify as British, Irish or both and to have those identities respected.

"Imposing a BritCard undermines that delicate balance and the progress that we have made over the past 27 years. Let us be clear: the scheme does nothing to address the real challenges that people face, whether that is access to public services, the cost-of-living crisis or the need for genuine immigration reform that respects human rights and dignity,” she said.

Introducing the scheme last Friday Mr. Starmer said: “I know working people are worried about the level of illegal migration into this country. A secure border and controlled migration are reasonable demands, and this government is listening and delivering.

“Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure. And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly - rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.”

He said the scheme will be available to all UK citizens and legal residents, ‘saving time by ending the need for complicated identity checks which often rely on copies of paper records’.

His move is widely seen as an attempt to address domestic criticism from the right-wing Reform UK party over immigration in England.

At Stormont Mrs. McLaughlin said: “People here deserve transparency and a say in policies that affect their daily lives. We need to see a collective response from the Executive on digital ID cards.

"The Executive must articulate Northern Ireland's position: that is what it means to be leaders. The absence of a co-ordinated, unified response from the Executive is a failure and lets down people in all of our communities.”