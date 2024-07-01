Sinn Fein Councillor Jack Murray elected Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sinn Fein Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray is the new Cathaoirleach (Chairperson) of the Inishowen Municipal District.

His party colleague, Councillor Terry Crossan, is the new Leas-Cathaoirleach.

They were elected at the AGM of the Inishowen Municipal District in Carndonagh on Monday afternoon, July 1.

The AGM is the first meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District councillors of Donegal County Council since the recent local elections.

Tributes were paid to former councillors Rena Donaghey and Nicholas Crossan, who did not seek re-election and Johnny McGuinness, who did not retain his seat.

The new councillors are Fianna Fail’s Colr Fionan Bradley and the 100% Redress Party’s Colr Ali Farren and Colr Joy Beard.