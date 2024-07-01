Sinn Fein Councillor Jack Murray elected Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District

By Laura Glenn
Published 1st Jul 2024, 14:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Sinn Fein Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray is the new Cathaoirleach (Chairperson) of the Inishowen Municipal District.

His party colleague, Councillor Terry Crossan, is the new Leas-Cathaoirleach.

They were elected at the AGM of the Inishowen Municipal District in Carndonagh on Monday afternoon, July 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The AGM is the first meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District councillors of Donegal County Council since the recent local elections.

Colr. Jack Murray. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 109Colr. Jack Murray. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 109
Colr. Jack Murray. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2223GS – 109

Tributes were paid to former councillors Rena Donaghey and Nicholas Crossan, who did not seek re-election and Johnny McGuinness, who did not retain his seat.

The new councillors are Fianna Fail’s Colr Fionan Bradley and the 100% Redress Party’s Colr Ali Farren and Colr Joy Beard.

Colr Terry Crossan was the outgoing Cathaoirleach and said he had a ‘very enjoyable year’ as Mayor, with a ‘number of high points’ including the opening of the Muff Greenway, which has become a ‘great asset for the community’.

Related topics:Sinn FeinAGM

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.