Councillor Crossan, who is originally from Derry and lives in Muff, was proposed for election by Sinn Fein Colr Jack Murray, who said he was ‘proud’ to do so. The proposal was seconded by Fianna Fail Colr Martin McDermott.

Colr Murray was also elected Leas-Cathaoirleach (vice chairperson/Mayor).

Colr Crossan replaces outgoing Cathoirleach, Fianna Fail Councillor Paul Canning. Councillors of the Inishowen Municipal District paid tribute to Colr Canning for his work over the past year.

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Councillor Terry Crossan. Credit Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

Colr Canning outlined the numerous events and meetings that took place over the past year and said he was ‘very honoured and thankful to be a in a position to support our local communities every day.’

Upon his election, Colr Crossan, a proud Gaeilgeoir, initially spoke in Irish.

He said he was ‘honoured and delighted’ to be elected as chairperson and said he promises to do his ‘utmost’ to diligently fulfil the role.

Colr Crossan outlined how being elected to council was ‘never completely’ in his plan and it was ‘never’ on his ‘radar’ to become the chair of Inishowen MD.

"But here I am also,” he said.

Colr Crossan thanked his colleagues for their support, as well as outgoing Cathaoirleach Colr Canning, who, he said, ‘did a tremendous job’’

"He held us all together and his great experience in planning and other areas is very useful to us in helping us come to a decision in certain areas.”

He also thanked the council staff and his proposer and seconder, as well as his wife, Kathleen and family, many of whom were present in the council chamber on Wednesday afternoon for his election.

Councillor Crossan also paid tribute to the late Fine Gael Councillor Bernard McGuinness, who passed away in 2021.

He said: "I would also like to mention the late Councillor Bernard McGuinness. He was a wise old head and often, I would ask him to give me a steer or a place on certain issues and I’d like to remember him.”