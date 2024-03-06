Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy urges parties to work together to cut school uniform costs
It comes as parents face ever-rising school uniform costs amidst a continuing cost of living crisis, who are being “further burdened” by the cost of uniforms.
Speaking ahead of a motion being brought to the Assembly, Pádraig Delargy said:
“Sinn Féin will bring a motion to the Assembly on Tuesday on making school uniforms and PE gear more affordable.
“Parents and families need and deserve our support.”
Delargy continued: “Many are already struggling with living costs and should not be further burdened by the spiralling cost of school uniforms.
“It is crucial that we all listen to the voices of people and work collectively to support them, and we will work together with the education minister, all parties, schools and parents to help make school uniforms more affordable.”