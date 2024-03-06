Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It comes as parents face ever-rising school uniform costs amidst a continuing cost of living crisis, who are being “further burdened” by the cost of uniforms.

Speaking ahead of a motion being brought to the Assembly, Pádraig Delargy said:

“Sinn Féin will bring a motion to the Assembly on Tuesday on making school uniforms and PE gear more affordable.

“Parents and families need and deserve our support.”

Delargy continued: “Many are already struggling with living costs and should not be further burdened by the spiralling cost of school uniforms.