Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald rules herself out of the race to be President

Mary Lou McDonald has ruled herself out of the race to be President.

The Sinn Féin leader told RTÉ radio she has informed party colleagues that she will not be putting herself forward.

"For me, at this point in time, my effort has to be in respect of holding this Government to account day in daily, building with my Sinn Féin colleagues and with colleagues beyond Sinn Féin a real alternative as and when the next general election occurs,” she said.

Sinn Féin are still in the process of deciding whether or not to run a candidate and will make an announcement ahead of a closing date for nominations later this month.

Mary Lou McDonald pictured with Michelle O'Neill. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The party have not ruled out backing Galway TD Catherine Connolly as an independent left-wing candidate in the race to succeed Michael D. Higgins at the Áras.

Ms. Connolly and former Fine Gael deputy leader Heather Humphries are the only two candidates to have secured a nomination to date.